Man killed in motorcyle accident in Okmulgee County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 75, just two miles north of Henryetta Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said Brent Carley Salt II was killed at the scene.

His passenger, Dana Michelle Cowan, 45, was air lifted to a Tulsa-area hospital with a massive head injury.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

