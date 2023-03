TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday a bicyclist failed to stop at a red light which led to the officer hitting him.

The incident happened at the intersection of east 61st and 76th south. An officer was on the way to a separate call around 10:30 p.m. when the bicyclist, Jamuan Dennis, ran a red light and hit the police car.

Police say Dennis refused medical attention and tried to leave after becoming hostile toward the officer.