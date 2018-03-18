Man injured in rollover accident in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. - A man was injured in a rollover accident one mile south of Wynona, Okla. early Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at 1:30 a.m. Michael Gregory Hopper, 19, was driving a 1991 Ford Taurus southbound on County Road 5305/5245 when he came up onto a curve and departed the roadway, struck a ditch, rolled the vehicle and landed on its top.

Several passengers were in the vehicle, troopers said. One of the passengers, Craig Matthew Brown, 21, was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital and admitted in stable condition. The other three passengers were not injured, reports stated.

Troopers said the cause of the collision was due to unsafe speed on a curve.

