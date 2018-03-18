Man injured in ATV accident near Eufaula

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. - A man was injured in an ATV accident near Eufaula Saturday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 9:30 p.m. Dustin Wright, 33, and Tara Park, 26, were riding on a 2003 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV when Wright lost control, ran off the roadway and rolled the ATV an unknown number of times.

Wright was taken to a Tulsa area hospital in critical condition. Park refused treatment at scene, but was driven by a friend to the hospital to get checked out.

Troopers said Wright had been drinking, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

