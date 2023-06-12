Police identify man killed in North Tulsa shooting

TULSA. OKLA. — On Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near 1200 N. Toledo Ave.

When officers arrived at the residence they found a man fatally shot in the backyard. He was later identified as Blake Williams.

Officers say Williams approached the homeowner who was doing yard work and became aggressive. After multiple requests to leave a physical altercation between the homeowner and Williams ensued. The homeowner shot Williams and he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrest has been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

