Man found shot to death at Sand Springs QuikTrip

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police found a man shot to death at a QuikTrip early on Jan. 9.

Capt. Jody Fogleman said officers got a call about a disturbance around 4:20 am.

“Upon arrival, they found a dead black male in the back of a vehicle with an obvious gunshot wound," Fogleman said. "Upon investigating, they found another individual, who claimed to be the shooter.”

Police said they found the suspect in the parking lot and he was in the same vehicle as the victim, a white Nissan Sentra. He is now in custody.

Police said they are collecting evidence and investigating the death.

Fogleman said there is no danger to the public.

The shooting happened at the corner of W. Wekiwa Rd. and Wilson Ave, just off Highway 412. The QuikTrip is still operating.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

