Man found guilty of 2016 murder sentenced to life

TULSA--A man found guilty of murder in the first degree was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Gary Wilson was sentenced on Thursday in Tulsa County court for the September 2016 murder of Terrel D. Smith.

Police say that Wilson used a shotgun to shoot Smith at close range near 61st and MLK. According to reports, a woman and her son found Smith's body in an abandoned car.

Investigators at the time said it appeared the body had been there for days or even weeks.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years to run consecutively.