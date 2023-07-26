Watch Now
Man drowns at Lake Fort Gibson

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jul 25, 2023
WAGONER COUNTY — OHP responded to a drowning at Lake Fort Gibson Tuesday evening.

OHP says the victim was swimming at the beach area and swam beyond the swim buoys where he started struggling.

Troopers identified the victim as Giovanni Vargas from Port Arthur, Texas.

Troopers say Vargas went under and did not resurface. Troopers located the body using Side Scan and Cherokee Nation Marshal Dive Team recovered the body.

