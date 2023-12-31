Man dies in overnight house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department responded to a house fire near 1100 North Florence Place at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Andrew Little with Tulsa Fire said Firefighters pulled a 79-year-old man from the home and immediately began medical treatment, administering a cyanokit for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The man was taken to the hospital before dying at around 4:30 a.m.

After investigation, the cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

