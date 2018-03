Man dies from injuries sustained in car accident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 56-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a single car accident on Cherokee Turnpike.

Troopers said on Saturday, March 10, at approximately 10 p.m., Arlin Partain was driving eastbound on the Cherokee Turnpike when he failed to negotiate a left curve, left the roadway, struck a speed limit sign and then struck several trees.

Partain was transferred to a Tulsa-area hospital in poor condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, March 18, troopers said.

