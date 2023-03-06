Man dies day after shooting in Muskogee, police say

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 51-year-old man is dead after being shot at his apartment Saturday in Muskogee, police said.

Muskogee police said they responded to a victim with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Later identified as Christopher Jerome Johnson, the victim was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Officers said Johnson was shot at the apartment complex where he lives.

No arrests have been made yet, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

