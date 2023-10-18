Man dies after hitting semi on Southwest Boulevard

TULSA, Okla. — A 41-year-old man died Tuesday after hitting a semi truck near 51st Street South and Southwest Boulevard, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Deputies said Arthur Kratz was driving south on Southwest Boulevard when he left his lane and hit a semi truck. OHP responded to the wreck at around 2:15 p.m.

Kratz's car then struck another car, causing the other car to flip. Kratz passed away at the hospital due to his injuries.

The driver of the other car was treated and released for arm injuries, OHP said. The driver and passenger of the semi weren't injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

