Man dies after falling off cliff at Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A man from Cookson, Okla. died Sunday night after falling from a cliff at Lake Tenkiller.

Just before midnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Troy Childress was driving a golf cart when it got stuck.

Childress got off the golf cart and laid on the ground to help get the golf cart unstuck, troopers said. A witness with Childress got the cart unstuck.

Troopers said Childress stood up and fell off a 30-foot cliff and into Lake Tenkiller. He died from his injuries during the fall.

OHP says they believe the man was under the influence of alcohol.

