Man dies after December traffic accident in Nowata County

NOWATA CO.--Troopers say that speed was the cause of a deadly traffic accident on December 21, 2017. The driver in that crash died on Tuesday.

Troopers say that Richard Freel died on January 2, 2018 due to injuries sustained in the collision.

The accident happened after 1am on December 21 on U.S.169 northbound approximately 2 miles south of South Coffeyville in Nowata County.

Troopers say that the 2011 Dodge Charger, driven by Freel, failed to negotiate a curve and hit a barrier wall.

After impact, the truck continued northbound striking a barrier end. A passenger was pinned in the vehicle for about 10 minutes and driver was pinned for one hour and 35 minutes. Coffeyville and South Coffeyville Fire Departments used the Jaws of Life tool.

