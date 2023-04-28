Man convicted as accessory to Welch girls murder getting released early

PICHER, Okla. — The man convicted as an accessory to felony murder in the deaths of two teen girls in Welch, Oklahoma is getting out of prison early.

Ronnie Busick is expected to be released from prison on May 19th, 2023. Busick was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 in the investigation into Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman's deaths. His sentence included credit for time served.

Here is a timeline of the case:

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed to 2 News that Busick is being released early:

Ronnie Busick received credit for time served in county jail and has since been receiving accelerated credits. Currently, he is getting 60 days a month credit. So, with what he as remaining this month and what he will earn next month, his actual actual release date is May 21, however, because that is a Sunday, he will be getting out May 19. He has five years probation which one year will be supervised. Kay Thompson, Department of Corrections

The bodies of the girls have never been found despite numerous searches, including locations suggested by Busick.

