Man charged with threatening Tulsa judge

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in jail after asking his lawyer how much it costs to kill a judge, according to court documents.

Danny Huss of Del City was talking with attorney Scott Johnson about potentially taking his case when he asked him a concerning question.

"Can I ask you a question?," court documents read. "Nah, I better not. Actually, I think I will. Do you know how much it costs to kill a judge?"

The lawyer said he then told Huss he didn't want to have that conversation because it wouldn't be privileged.

To that, Huss responded, "Well, I know because I have done my research."

Court documents allege that Huss was directing that threat at Judge Julie Doss, who was the judge in a part of Huss' divorce.

Huss was later found in contempt of court and sentenced to 45 days in jail. He bonded out five days after being booked, court documents say.

Two years later, on Dec. 9, 2022, Tulsa County detectives went to Del City and served a search warrant at Huss' home alongside Del City detectives.

Detectives discovered information on his phone and computer about the judge, including her address.

Court documents detailed eight emails about Doss ranging from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 6, 2022.

The documents also show seven phone conversations with attorney Johnson starting on Nov. 7, 2022, to Nov. 22, 2022, with one of those calls allegedly being an hour and 15 minutes long and another just showing Johnson missed the call.

The other five calls lasted around a minute or two, except for one 18-minute call on Nov. 10, 2022. Most of the calls were made in the late evening hours.

Detectives said Huss searched Doss five times around 2 a.m. on April 1, 2021.

Huss is booked in the Tulsa County Jail for threatening a violent act. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

