Man charged with rape involving three physically, mentally disabled Goodwill coworkers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney filed charges against a man who allegedly raped three physically and mentally disabled coworkers at Goodwill while under his care.

Mark Davenport was charged with two counts of first-degree rape by instrumentation. The charges say Davenport allegedly sexually abused three female coworkers while repeatedly being asked to stop.

The Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit's investigation revealed other allegations against Davenport, including the alleged rape of an 8-year-old and another Goodwill employee in 2013.

He turned himself into the Tulsa County Jail Thursday.

