Man behind McGirt v. Oklahoma pleads guilty in federal court

TULSA, Okla. — Jimcy McGirt the man behind the landmark Supreme Court case McGirt v. Oklahoma pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in federal court.

McGirt's plea deal recommends the district judge sentence him to thirty years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The recommendation also submits credit for time served in federal and state custody to be factored into his sentencing.

McGirt launched a landmark case as he appealed his original state charges claiming the state lacked jurisdiction because he is a tribal member and the case took place on tribal land.



The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 in favor of McGirt. The bases of their decision said the state prosecutors lack authority to pursue cases against tribal members on which the crime took place on Tribal reservations.

However the decision said tribal members are subject to be tried in federal court. McGirt faced three counts of sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year old.

McGirt awaits sentencing in his case.

