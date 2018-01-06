Man barricades himself in Inola home, sets it on fire

INOLA, Okla. -- A man is in critical condition after he locks himself inside his wife's home in Inola and sets it on fire.

According to the Rogers County Sheriff's Department, a woman living in a home on Dara Drive found her husband hiding underneath her front porch around 2 Saturday afternoon.

The couple is going through a divorce, and the woman has a protective order against the 31-year-old man.

Police say he was armed at the house with a machete and possibly a cross bow.

He barricaded himself inside the home, while the woman ran and called the Sheriff's department for help.

Authorities tried to talk the man out of the house but they began to see smoke.

The man suffered severe burns all over his body and was taken to the hospital on Life Flight after first responders were able to break through a bedroom window and drag him out of the house.

Police say the woman was not injured and she did not report any being threatened by the man.

The home is a complete loss from the fire, which was put out under a half hour.

Police say they will put out a warrant for his arrest after he recovers, and will most likely charge him with a violation of a protective order, and first degree arson.

The man is in critical condition.

Crews on the scene include Rogers County Sheriff's department, Inola fire, Grand River Dam Authority police, Tiawah fire, ambulances, and Life Flight.

