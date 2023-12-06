Man attempting to hotwire motorcycle catches on fire, Bartlesville police say

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — It was business as usual for an Oklahoma Natural Gas employee in Bartlesville until he saw a man on fire, Bartlesville police said.

The ONG employee was working the morning of Dec. 8 when he saw a man catch on fire. He immediately helped put out the flames.

Bartlesville police arrived shortly after and began investigating. Officers said they believe two men were trying to steal a motorcycle. The motorcycle had exposed wires, which might have started the fire.

First responders took the burn victim to the hospital, and he was last reported to be in critical condition.

BPD said the second man involved was allowed to leave the scene pending further investigation.

Officers said they are working to learn more about the details of the incident.

