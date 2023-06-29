Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting at man and daughter

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is facing two counts of shooting with intent to kill and using a firearm while committing a felony after deputies say he shot at a man and his nine-year-old daughter for riding their dirt bikes near his home.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says on June 19th deputies responded to a call in the Oakhurst area near the Creek County line.

Deputies say a father and his daughter were riding dirt bikes down the street and as they passed the home of 62-year-old John Parker they noticed an oil spill in the street.

Deputies say the victims then saw Parker on his porch with an assault rifle. Officials say a witness called 911 and deputies arrested Parker.

Parker is facing two counts of shooting with intent to kill and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

