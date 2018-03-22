Man arrested in connection with pursuit that ended in downtown Tulsa

TULSA -- A Chandler man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a pursuit that ended in downtown Tulsa.

A Tulsa County deputy spotted Joseph Dearmond, 21, driving without a seat belt in the 2300 block of Charles Page Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Black GMC SUV that Dearmond was in was reported stolen and that a gun may have been in the vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour and drove down railroad tracks, before he ended up crashing into a vehicle near 3rd and Boulder.

Officials said Dearmond admitted to stealing the SUV and using meth. The woman who was inside the vehicle that he struck had minor injuries, officials said.

Dearmond was arrested on counts of felony eluding, DUI/drugs/ driving without a license, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: