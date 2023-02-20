Man arrested for stabbing at Tulsa bar previously acquitted in deadly Taco Bell stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is speaking out after the man who stabbed and killed her husband, was arrested for stabbing two other people last week.

“He’s just going around committing violent acts and it’s just crazy,” said LaShay Evans.

Evans was at the park with her daughters Monday morning. She says, as a family, they’re always missing T’Challa Davis.

“He was a great father,” Evans said. “He was a loving person. He would do anything for anybody.”

Davis was stabbed inside a Taco Bell near 51st and Yale in October 2019. Davis later died in the hospital and police say Christian Cook was responsible for his death.

“He’s very dangerous to society I believe,” said Evans.

Nearly four years later, and after being acquitted in Davis's death saying it was self-defense, Cook is now facing new charges for another stabbing.

“I try to forgive the situation, but it’s kind of hard if you just keep seeing the person on tv and social media just committing violent acts,” Evans said.

About 1,000 feet away from the Taco Bell, Tulsa police say Cook was inside Bleacher Bums Sports Bar near 51st and Yale Thursday night. Witnesses told police Cook was looking for a fight and ended up stabbing one person in the back and cutting another across the face.

Cook is Choctaw, so the FBI took over the case. Evans said she believes he shouldn’t be on the streets.

“It’s just jaw-dropping,” Evans said. “I can’t believe he’s still out committing violent crimes. It’s just insane to me."

Court records also show Cook got a deferred sentence for Threatening an Act of Violence against an EMT in 2019 before the fatal stabbing. Evans says as she raises her daughters alone, she doesn’t want Cook to hurt anyone else.

“It makes me angry and upset because my kids are growing up without their father."

We’re still waiting to hear back from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma about the charges Cook could face for Thursday’s stabbing.

