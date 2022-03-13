Man arrested for marijuana and firearms after traffic stop

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officers initiated a traffic stop near East 47th Place and South Mingo Road, the officer stopped Caleb Cannady after they saw him do a burn out.

The backing officer saw two pistols in the rear floorboard, when asked about firearms Cannady denied there were any in the car.

Initially Cannady refused to get out of the car but eventually complied with the officers verbal commands.

Police found two pistols, both loaded with 50 round drum magazines, and one pound of marijuana.

Cannady was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in commission of a felony, possession of firearms by a felon, failure to notify officers of the firearms, and resisting officers.

