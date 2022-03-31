Man arrested carrying rifles near Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police took a man into custody overnight after they found him walking toward Tulsa International Airport with two hunting-style rifles.

Officers say they received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a wrecked car off Highway 11. The caller spotted a man they believed was carrying a gun walking away from that car.

While responding to the crash, TPD received another call reporting the man was seen near the airport. When they found him, the man did put down the guns but resisted the officers' commands.

Police tell 2 News that the man was intoxicated. Eventually, they were able to take him into custody for multiple charges, including carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

