Man arrested after hitting person with car twice

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after witnesses say he ran someone over, turned around, and ran them over again.
Police say the suspect Brandon Castrejon-Yerena saw the witnesses looking at him and drove the vehicle towards them before one of them pulled out a gun and left.
A security guard nearby saw the incident and followed Castrejon-Yerena to the Mingo RV Park near N. 97th E. Ave and East Admiral Place.
TPD arrived at the RV park and arrested Castrejon-Yerena for felony DUI, felony hit and run and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Tulsa fire before EMSA took him to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
