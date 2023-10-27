Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested after hitting person with car twice

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 2:03 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:03:08-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after witnesses say he ran someone over, turned around, and ran them over again.

Police say the suspect Brandon Castrejon-Yerena saw the witnesses looking at him and drove the vehicle towards them before one of them pulled out a gun and left.

A security guard nearby saw the incident and followed Castrejon-Yerena to the Mingo RV Park near N. 97th E. Ave and East Admiral Place.

TPD arrived at the RV park and arrested Castrejon-Yerena for felony DUI, felony hit and run and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Tulsa fire before EMSA took him to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7