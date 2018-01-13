Man arrested after chase that began when officers saw his female passenger hanging out the window

TULSA -- A dangerous ride ended with a chase and a man headed to jail.

Officers said they noticed a car early Saturday morning on I-244 near Yale traveling at 100 miles per hour. They said they saw a woman hanging out the passenger side window "dancing and swaying."

An officer tried to pull over the car, but the driver took off. Eventually police said the suspect crashed near Mingo and Admiral and ran. He, however, did not make it far because authorities arrested him.

Police said paramedics took the female passenger to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.