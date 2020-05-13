Man arrested after accidentally shooting 3-year-old nephew, deputies say

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County deputies arrested a man after the shooting of a 3-year-old.

Deputies responded to an accidental shooting in Rogers County just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to affidavit, 22-year-old Keven Her called 911 and said a 3-year-old had been shot in the stomach. Medical personnel arrived and transported the child to a local hospital.

On May 14, deputies say the child is still in the ICU, however, "there are some slight signs of improvement."

Deputies said during their investigation they learned Her fired the gun. They took him into custody. While in the patrol car, they read Her his rights and he agreed to speak with deputies.

The affidavit states Her said he was putting away his gun and his nephew liked guns so they were playing around with the gun. Her said he thought the gun didn’t have a magazine when he pointed the gun at this nephew and it fired.

Her put the gun down and called 911. Witnesses confirmed his story.

Deputies asked Her if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said no. Her also said he did not have a medical marijuana license. According to the affidavit deputies found marijuana in Her’s bedroom.

They arrested Her for reckless discharge of a firearm, child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.

