Man arrested, accused of shooting at Tulsa police helicopter

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in jail after police said he fired shots at a Tulsa police helicopter on Dec. 4.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of East 58th Street North and North Peoria Avenue after a caller reported hearing around 12 gunshots.

A Tulsa police helicopter responded to the area in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers on board the helicopter saw the car back into a dead-end street.

The driver of the car allegedly got out and walked into a field nearby. Officers said the man then shot at the helicopter.

"After he was done shooting at the helicopter, the suspect returned to his vehicle," officers said.

Officers didn't find anyone struck by the rounds and said the helicopter didn't appear to be hit either.

The man is in jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

