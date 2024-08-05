Man arrested, accused of road rage against multiple Tulsa women

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of multiple road rage incidents dating back to December 2023.
TPD said it began investigating several road rage incidents involving a man threatening women last year.
In each incident, the suspect reportedly got out of his car with a baseball bat and approached other cars while making threats. Police said women were almost always the target.
In May, the road rage suspect allegedly followed a woman to Tulsa Hills, blocked her car in, and broke her windshield with a bat as she tried to drive off.
On July 31, police said a suspect again exited his car with a baseball bat, tapped on a woman's windshield, and made threats.
Police identified and arrested Malcolm King in connection to these crimes. King was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property on Aug. 1.
