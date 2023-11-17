Man arrested, accused of multiple sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — An accused serial peeping Tom is in jail after a short chase with Tulsa police.

Police started investigating a string of peeping Tom incidents in September 2022 after a suspect was accused of taking an indecent photo of a 17-year-old as she was vacuuming her car.

In January 2023, TPD learned of another incident at a gas station at 31st and Harvard, where a man videoed a woman using the restroom.

Through an investigation, officers identified the suspect as Brandon Ortiz-Varela. TPD searched Ortiz-Varela's phone and found evidence of multiple sex crimes, including child sexual abuse material and peeping Tom recordings.

In November, charges were filed against Ortiz-Varela, and officers attempted to arrest him at his place of work. TPD said he initially fled, but they were able to catch him

a few blocks away.

Ortiz-Varela is charged with peeping Tom with electronic equipment, sexual battery, rape by instrumentation, and manufacturing child sexual abuse material.

TPD said they are continuing to investigate possible victims. If you have any information on this case, call Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at (918) 596-9168.

