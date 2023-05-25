Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at midtown Tulsa pawn shop

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to rob a Tulsa pawnshop at gunpoint.

Cedrick Cole went into Silver Dollar Pawn on Monday and tried to leave with a bracelet after being allowed to look at it, Tulsa police said.

Employees at the store confronted him, locked the door, got the bracelet back, and called the police, according to TPD.

Officers said after Cole complied with employees for a few moments, he then dug around in his backpack and pulled out an extended magazine.

He then demanded money and that the door be unlocked. When the employees complied with the demand, police say Cole ditched the cash and ran out the door.

TPD said a young child was in the store at the time, but no one was injured.

This is an arrest, not a conviction.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --