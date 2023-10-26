Man in custody after situation at Glenpool home

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police are at a home near 143rd and Kendalwood where a man barricaded himself inside early Thursday.

Just before 9 a.m. police escorted the man out of the house in handcuffs.

Glenpool officials told 2 News it started around 4 a.m. when a neighbor called Glenpool police and said his neighbor was 'trashing the house and threatening his mother.' Police got his mother out safely through a window and she confirmed a gun inside the home.

Officials said attempts to talk to the man did not work. Police cleared the nearby neighbors from the home and set up a perimeter.

