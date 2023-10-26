Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in custody after situation at Glenpool home

2News Oklahoma generic graphic
2News Oklahoma
2News Oklahoma generic graphic
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 19:41:50-04

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool police and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police are at a home near 143rd and Kendalwood where a man barricaded himself inside early Thursday.

Just before 9 a.m. police escorted the man out of the house in handcuffs.

Glenpool officials told 2 News it started around 4 a.m. when a neighbor called Glenpool police and said his neighbor was 'trashing the house and threatening his mother.' Police got his mother out safely through a window and she confirmed a gun inside the home.

Officials said attempts to talk to the man did not work. Police cleared the nearby neighbors from the home and set up a perimeter.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7