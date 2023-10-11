Man accused of murdering wife in 2017 arrested in Mexico, extradited to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of killing his wife near 2nd and Memorial in 2017 is in the Tulsa County Jail after being arrested in Mexico.

On the run for six years, Jose Gomez-Baca was arrested in Tecoman, Colima in Mexico on June 27, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers found Elizabeth Rodriguez shot and killed in a car parked outside of her home on June 22, 2017 at around 1:20 a.m.

Detectives said they believe the estranged couple had an argument leading up to Gomez-Baca allegedly shooting Rodriguez. Sometime after, Gomez-Baca fled to Mexico.

Gomez-Baca was charged with first-degree murder in 2017 and will face those charges in Tulsa.

