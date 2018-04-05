Man accused of firing shots at vehicle while driving in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Bartlesville police have arrested a man who they said fired bullets at a vehicle in which his ex girlfriend was inside.

Wesley Runyan, 39, was arrested Wednesday after two women said they were driving westbound around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southeast of Frank Philips when they saw Runyan make a U-turn in the middle of the road and pull up alongside their vehicle.

The women said Runyan shot the vehicle on the passenger's side and the sped away.

Runyan was found by Washington County deputies, who said he was hiding at his place of employment.

He was arrested on a count of shooting with intent to kill. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 918-338-4015.

