TULSA--A downtown Tulsa restaurant is closing its doors. Mamadou's Restaurant and Sports Bar owner announced on Tuesday that it is shutting down the downtown Tulsa location at 200 Civic Center in the Aloft Hotel Downtown building. The Glenpool location is still up and running.

The space at Aloft Hotel will be rebranded as an in-house restaurant.





