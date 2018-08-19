Maker Faire Tulsa will celebrate its sixth anniversary with creative arts and science projects

TULSA, Okla. - Maker Faire Tulsa hopes to inspire creativity and imagination at their sixth annual award-winning event on Saturday, August 25.

It will have making of all kinds in the fields of technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food and sustainability.

The event is produced by Fab Lab Tulsa, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and business programming about innovation, design-thinking and problem-solving for educators and students.

One of this year's featured makers is Tulsa Pop Kids, which promotes literacy programs for children through pop culture, entertainment and cosplay.

It will be held in Central Park Hall at Expo Square on Saturday, August 25.

It'll run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Click here to register in advance, or register at the event.

