Major League Fishing tournament kicks off in Grove

GROVE, Okla. — Major League Fishing is back in Oklahoma. The Plains Division Opener of the Toyota Series kicks off Thursday morning at Grand Lake in Grove.

It may be a cold, windy Thursday with rain chances, but anglers are ready for the three-day competition.

They'll take off for day one at Wolf Creek Park at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

This series is said to have the lowest entry fees and the biggest payouts of any national tournament trail. The Toyota Series provides anglers the chance to fish close to home for awards and advancements to the nationally-televised Toyota Series Championship.

On the roster for the tournament will be the region’s best bass fishing pros and strike king co-anglers competing for the top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new boat in the co-angler division.

According to that roster, there are 219 boats with a pair of two people that will be out on the water fighting for that first-place title, many of the competitors from Oklahoma.

Bass pro James Elam from Tulsa said he expects this event will be a pre-spawn tournament as the fish are still in a winter pattern. He plans to key in on the staging fish. Elam also said he sees this tournament being a similar event to what he saw in Redcrest at Grand Lake this time last year.

The Toyota Series consists of six divisions: central, northern, southern, southwestern, western, and the plains division.

The top 25 anglers out of all divisions will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship for their chance at winning up to $235,000.

Weigh-ins will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and then anglers get ready to do it all over again on Friday and Saturday.

If you're a fishing fan, you can watch the tournament in person or online through the “MLF live” weigh-in broadcasts. Also, stay with 2 News Oklahoma as we cover the tournament.

