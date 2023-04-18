Main Street in Jenks closed at 5th Street

JENKS, Okla. — Main Street in Jenks is closed at 5th and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Jenks Fire Department says a construction crew hit and gas line Tuesday afternoon.
Jenks Fire says they had to evacuate some homes in the area as a precaution.
They said the road will shut down for two to four hours.
Drivers can take Aquarium Place as a detour.
CHECK the 2 News Oklahoma Traffic page to find an alternate route.
