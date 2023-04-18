Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Main Street in Jenks closed at 5th Street

Jenks gas leak.jpg
KJRH
Jenks gas leak.jpg
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 16:44:06-04

JENKS, Okla. — Main Street in Jenks is closed at 5th and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Jenks Fire Department says a construction crew hit and gas line Tuesday afternoon.

Jenks Fire says they had to evacuate some homes in the area as a precaution.

They said the road will shut down for two to four hours.

Drivers can take Aquarium Place as a detour.

CHECK the 2 News Oklahoma Traffic page to find an alternate route.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7