Magnitude 4.3 earthquake felt Monday morning

A strong earthquake rattled parts of Oklahoma and surrounding states Monday morning.

The earthquake struck at 5:22am and was measured as a magnitude 4.3, according to a preliminary report from the USGS.

It was centered 17 miles WSW of Perry, in the same area where a larger 4.6 magnitude quake struck Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, Monday's earthquake was felt as far away as Kansas City and Wichita Falls.

There are no reports of damage.

To view the USGS report for this earthquake, click here.

