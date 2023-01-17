Madonna's tour coming to the BOK Center in July

TULSA, Okla. — Madonna's latest world tour is coming to Tulsa!
The BOK Center posted the event on their website and Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
The artist is making the official announcement today. Tickets go on sale January 27th. The show is scheduled July 27.
She previously played her first Oklahoma show at the BOK Center in 2016.
