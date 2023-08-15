Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Madonna officially cancels Tulsa show after postponement

Madonna
Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - Madonna performs on stage in London, as part of her Rebel Heart Tour, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. Madonna turns 63 on Aug. 16. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 12:35:45-04

TULSA, Okla. — Madonna's "The Celebration Tour" has officially canceled its tour date for Tulsa.

In a statement from the BOK Center they say due to scheduling conflicts the show is unfortunately canceled.

Madonna originally postponed her tour after a health scare which hospitalized her. It was later revealed that she suffered a bad bacterial infection.

In an Instagram post she thanked family, friends and fans for their support as she recovers.

The show was originally scheduled for July 27.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7