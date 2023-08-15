Madonna officially cancels Tulsa show after postponement

TULSA, Okla. — Madonna's "The Celebration Tour" has officially canceled its tour date for Tulsa.

In a statement from the BOK Center they say due to scheduling conflicts the show is unfortunately canceled.

Madonna originally postponed her tour after a health scare which hospitalized her. It was later revealed that she suffered a bad bacterial infection.

In an Instagram post she thanked family, friends and fans for their support as she recovers.

The show was originally scheduled for July 27.

