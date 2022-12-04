Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters

TULSA, Okla. — Macy’s department store is giving back to one Tulsa non-profit to kick off the holiday season. Big Brothers and Big Sisters announced a new partnership with Macy’s, and Saturday, 15 littles and their bigs got a chance to do some shopping.

Woodland Hills Mall had some extra special guests Saturday as part of Macy’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tulsa. But Saturday wasn’t just about the shopping and hanging out with Santa, it’s about creating bonds and memories.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit that pairs kids with a big brother or big sister to help navigate life. The bigs help their littles with school, every day life and family. And Saturday, 15 littles got a lesson in money management and giving to others.

“It’s great to see them here having that mentor that’s teaching them financial literacy and how to budget things and how to provide for others and give to others that you love in your family. So being able to see that and also being able to let them get themselves a gift and have a good time was amazing,” said Tulsa BBBS Director, Abi Sutherland.

This is the first year for the partnership with Macy’s and Sutherland said it opens up so many opportunities for mentorship, while allowing the bigs and littles to have fun.

“We had about 15 of our matches come out and they were able to have breakfast with Santa and open presents from Macy’s and then they were also given a 50 dollar gift card to go spend on either themselves or their family members to celebrate the Christmas holiday,” said Sutherland.

Big brother Logan Lewis and little brother Noah Grigsby hit the sports stores during their shopping trip.

“I thought today was good. We got to play and learn to manage money kind of and pick out gifts and spend time together, it was great,” said Lewis.

Sutherland said the partnership will also help out Big Brothers Big Sisters once prom and homecoming seasons come back around.

