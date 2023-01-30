Luke Bryan bringing tour to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Country music star Luke Bryan is coming back to Tulsa, bringing his "Country on Tour" series to the BOK Center.

Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans Monday which include Tulsa as one of 36 cities on the tour. The tour will feature a variety of up-and-coming country artists.

The tour will stop at the BOK Center on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

