Luke Bryan bringing tour to Tulsa

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 30, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Country music star Luke Bryan is coming back to Tulsa, bringing his "Country on Tour" series to the BOK Center.

Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans Monday which include Tulsa as one of 36 cities on the tour. The tour will feature a variety of up-and-coming country artists.

The tour will stop at the BOK Center on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

