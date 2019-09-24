Lost backpack in Tulsa brings two strangers together

TULSA -- It started with a lost backpack, and ended with a unique friendship between a Tulsa man and a tourist from New York.

Terry Rush was driving on 15th street near the fairgrounds, when something on the road caught his eye.

"There’s a bag just laying there and I go, oh somebody lost something and I go on passed it," said Rush, who lives in Tulsa.

Rush says his conscience made him turn around to pick up the backpack.

"I pulled up here and I just parked in the left lane, ran back and got it, and got back in the car and just hoped that nobody would be mad at me for blocking traffic," said Rush.

That's where the journey of a unique friendship began.

"We’re probably such good friends we’re going to draw names for Christmas," said Rush.

Jayme Hobbs, who lives in New York, was in Tulsa for a horse show. She was rushing back to the airport with her friend, when she noticed something was wrong.

"I looked into my rear view mirror and I realize the back of the car was wide open," said Hobbs.

She later discovered that her backpack was gone.

"Ugh, my heart sank I was so sad," said Hobbs.

While some may think it's just a backpack, it's special to Hobbs.

"It’s like my security blanket almost, for the horse shows and for traveling and it just goes with me everywhere, lots and lots of memories of all the places I’ve been with this backpack," said Hobbs.

Two weeks and several social media posts later, the two connected through Facebook. Hobbs finally heard that her backpack was coming home.

"Here it is! It’s my backpack!" said Hobbs.

But what she really found, was a restored faith in humanity.

"I am cynical. I don’t believe that most people do things for others, other than themselves and this had just totally proved me wrong, totally proved me wrong," said Hobbs.

Hobbs says when she comes to Tulsa next year for the horse show, she plans on squeezing in time to meet her new friend, Terry.

