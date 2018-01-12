Looters target 85-year-old man's burned home

TULSA COUNTY -- Looters are targeting the burned home of an 85-year-old man.

Williard Young's house went up in flames after a grease fire on Dec. 20.

Now, neighbors say thieves are stealing from the ruins that remain.

Young's air conditioning unit is lying in his yard taken apart. Wiring is sticking out of the side of his house. His rain gutters are missing in several areas.

The 85-year-old's spirit was bright days after the fire. Now his family said it is turning to frustration.

"Everybody wants to take advantage of other people in a poor situation," Young's neighbor Will Roy said.

Since he has had to move, Young's neighbors have been keeping a look out on his home. They have spotted thieves rifling through his home and spoken to them. Neighbors said the looters had done their research.

"They claimed to be employed by Mr. Young and had his permission to come out here and salvage whatever they could," Roy said.

Young's family said that is not true.

Neighbors did not believe it and took pictures of the car they said was in his driveway taking scrap metal and wiring from his home.

"They are taking advantage of an old man who doesn't need to be taken advantage of," Roy said. "If Mr. Young was here to protect his own property, it wouldn't happen."

Neighbors did call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO said they responded to the call, but Mr. Young did not want to press charges. Instead, he asked for a watch order.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: