Looking for something to do on Thanksgiving?

TULSA, Okla. — Whether you are new to the area or don’t have family here, Thanksgiving can be a difficult day for those without plans.

For a third year, the vintage shop Love Me Two Times is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as a way to cater to those looking to socialize.

“It’s just come and be somewhere people are,” said owner Michael Easter. “There are a lot of people who are transplants to Tulsa, we hear that a lot from customers who don’t have anything to do on Thanksgiving.”

Staff volunteered to work and they will play Christmas music. Feel free to bring your own festivities as well.

“If you live in the area and not going to be driving, you can bring a sip and shop situation,” said Easter.

Have some fun, try on some clothes (it’s encouraged!) and maybe pick up an ugly Christmas sweater.

Also, Be Love Yoga is offering a Thanksgiving class at all four locations in the Tulsa metro and Pryor. The class is at 9:30 a.m. and free with a donation to the SPCA. It’s a 10 year tradition for instructor Nicole Peltier. There will be live music as well—a bass, flute and ukelele.

"The music is calming, there’s energy, and it’s for anyone even if they don’t do a lot of yoga,” said Peltier.

Other options include Also, Be Love Yoga Beyond Van Vogh, the immersive art experienceis open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a Turkey Skate at Oilers Ice Center at 6 p.m.If you’d like to stick to a traditional dinner, Glory Refuge Church is opening their doors to anyone at noon.

