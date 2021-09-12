Locust Grove Police investigating bomb threat at Walmart

LOCUST GROVE, Okla — Locust Grove Police confirmed they are currently investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 800 E. Main Street.

The store has been evacuated as authorities keep the area clear till the bomb squad can report.

According to the Mayes County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched the area with explosive detection canines and found no signs of explosives.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

