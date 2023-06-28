Locust Grove company giving out free beef to those affected by storm

TULSA, Okla. — As people continue to recover from the June 17 storm, one company wants to do its part to help those who lost food and may not have enough money to recover such a huge loss.

After the storm left thousands of people without power for several days, the cattle manager for the Whole Cow Project, in Locust Grove, couldn't just sit back as he's been through something similar.

"We had been out of power for 10 days shortly after we moved to Oklahoma and it was a really hard experience for us," said Joseph Lawless.

Lawless is the cattle manager for the whole cow project.

He and his family moved to Oklahoma in 2005.

During the 2007 ice storm, they lost power and were stuck at their rural home with their cows.

"It felt pretty helpless overall and it was tough and I think if someone was to help us out during that time period we would've been very grateful," he said.

When he went to Tulsa after this month's storm, he saw the damage firsthand and heard how people were affected.

"The power lines were laying across the road and I was shocked at just the total devastation," he explained.

It brought back memories of his experience with 10 days of no power years ago.

"I'm motivated to help people in need and when I saw that happen in Tulsa I really connected with it and I wanted to do something for them," Lawless said.

So as a beef producer with dozens of cows, he's come up with a plan to help.

"We are giving away 200, 3 pound beef bundles," he said.

He believes that much beef should be enough to help someone get back on their feet.

You can sign up for one of the beef bundles online here.

The Whole Cow Project will be in Tulsa distributing the beef to those who signed up. That distribution is tentatively set up for this Sunday.

