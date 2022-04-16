Locals work to revitalize two community gardens in Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Several locals gathered in west Tulsa Saturday afternoon to revitalize the Challenger 7 Community Garden and Food Forest in an effort to address food insecurity.

Amber Norrid, a local entrepreneur who works with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma along with several locals, worked in the food forest area of the community garden to prepare it for Spring planting.

Their goal with the work they did on Saturday afternoon was to reduce the amount of labor in the growing season to maintain the fruit & vegetable trees and bushes.

It's all part of a volunteer program with Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers through an idea accelerator program.

This program aims to turn entrepreneur ideas into reality.

Norrid said through the pandemic, community garden volunteers dwindled leading to the Challenger 7 Community Garden being neglected.

The group felt that due to the location of the Challenger 7 Community Garden, it was important to revitalize it.

“This location is in what is sometimes called a food desert. I’ve also heard food apartheid which I think is a really great way of putting it. There’s not a lot of grocery stores in this area so fresh fruits and vegetables are harder to come by", Norrid said.

She said this is an example of what the community can do to try to make sure the neighborhood has access to fresh fruits, veggies, and other healthy options.

Keep up with more events that the Tulsa Community Garden Association is planning or for more information.

